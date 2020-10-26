ODESSA – Winter weather is predicted across most of the 12-county Odessa District starting today and lasting through Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service says there is a possibility of ice and snow accumulations in the area.
The Odessa District will be pretreating the main lanes of Interstate 20 and Interstate 10 in an effort to limit accumulations of ice and snow. Other key roads will also be treated as resources allow. Highway 191, Loop 250, Loop 338 and Business Interstate 20 are good examples of this in the Odessa-Midland area.
Crews will be on shift work to address trouble spots overnight as well.
It is impossible to treat all roads, and motorists should drive as if no road has been treated. It is advisable that motoristst double commute times if they must travel. Here are some basic driving tips for winter weather:
>> Clear all snow and ice from windows to ensure proper visibility before driving.
>> Slow down. Speed limits are meant for optimal driving conditions. Smart winter driving requires driving to existing conditions.
>> Allow more room to stop. It is always possible that hitting ice will lengthen stopping distances.
>> Allow more room between you and other vehicles.
>> Do not use cruise control.
>> If you start to skid, take your foot off the gas and steer where you want to go.
>> Never slam on the brakes. Always use brakes gradually (again this lengthens stopping distances).
>> Make sure your vehicle is maintained properly.
>> Remember that bridges often ice over faster than other roads and that shady spots take longer to thaw.
Safe winter driving tips are part of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.
For media inquiries, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.
