U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington hosted a Town Hall in the City Council Chambers earlier today. Community members, city leaders and business owners gathered together to hear what Arrington had to say.
During the Town Hall, he spoke on national security and the border issue; the economic state and rural healthcare.
After a short speech, he opened the floor for questions and open discussion. Several topics were brought to the table:
political environment, border control, gun control, monopolies when it comes to internet, healthcare and other services in rural communities and ended on the immigration issue.