Volunteering is something that just tends to come naturally for many. There are those who see a need and with no hesitation step up and answer that call. This year, five of those leaders - Manny Negron with Convention and Visitors Bureau; Justin Myers with State National Bank; Adrian Calvio with State Farm; Christian Fair, with United Way of Big Spring and Howard County; and Amanda Duforat with the Big Spring Herald - will be recognized at The Taste of Big Spring - Chamber Extravaganza, set for Feb. 7 at the Howard County Fairbarns.
"I had someone mention a quote to me the other day; 'Service is the price we pay for the space we occupy,' Debbye ValVerede, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said. " Each year we honor Man and Woman of the Year for their contributions over the years, but we have had a large group of young business professionals stepping up and making the choice to invest in their community lately, and we want to recognize them and their efforts."
Investing back into the community that played a role in the leaders they have become is just second nature to this year's Five Under 55 honorees. Whether it be serving in their businesses, carrying out the duties of their daily job or finding different areas of the community to support, these honorees have made it a mission to do what they can to help Howard County grow.