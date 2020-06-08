The COVID-19 pandemic has made an impact across the nation and the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, along with other United Ways across Texas, wants to hear from the community. A short survey has been created to find out the impact the local community has sustained and where the most help is needed.
Families are asked to take part in the survey before June 26 at Midnight. The data compiled will help identify how United Way and the community can work together to meet the needs right here in our own backyard.
The survey can be taken at: