Members of the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County gathered together for the Big Push in the 2020 campaign.
From Noon until 3 p.m. United Way members, special guests - Red Kettle and Santa Clause, Big Spring ISD cheerleaders - gathered together on the corners of Third Street and Gregg Street to gather final donations for the annual campaign.
The local United Way supports 14 agencies. This year the goal is $200,000 and after numerous fundraisers they are about 70 percent of the way to their goal.
According to a first count, more than $1400 collected today. A big thank you to all those who donated and supported the United Way's campaign.