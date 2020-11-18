The annual United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Empty Bowls event was cancelled this year, due to the current rise in Covid-19 cases. However, in spite of the Empty Bowl event not being able to take place this year, there is still an opportunity to take home a one of a kind, hand crafted bowl.
"It was with heavy hearts that the United Way decided to cancel the annual Empty Bowl event, but in the end, it was the best option when it comes to the health of the community and our wonderful supporters," Christian Fair, Executive Director at United Way of Big Spring and Howard County, said. "The safety of our community, agencies and board members is first priority, and we felt with the increase in cases it was best to cancel the event this year."
With the announcement of the event cancellation also came the announcement of a first for the local United Way - a Facebook Live Auction. While the community can not gather together this year, there are more than 21 bowls up for grabs at this year's fundraiser virtual event.
"The traditional bowl making nights were not able to happen this year, but through the creativity and talent of some local artists, we were able to have 21 uniquely themed bowls made for us this year," Fair said.
The community has until 5 p.m. Friday to visit the Empty Bowls - Facebook Auction which can be found through the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Facebook page. The 21 bowls are pictured and bids are open.
"Being able to take home a unique, hand crafted bowl is part of the draw of the event, and we wanted to be able to offer that portion still," Fair said. "This will serve as one of our only fundraisers this year, and one of the few opportunities we have had to raise funds for our agencies. We encourage everyone to take a moment or two and stop by the page and take a look and help support a local agency."