The numbers are in and another election is wrapped up. According to unofficial results issued by the Howard County Elections Office out of 16,758 registered voters, 2,370 ballots were cast. While early voting and mail in votes received a higher number than last election, there were a total of 1,169 votes cast on Election Day.
"We are very thrilled with the turnout," Jodi Duck, Elections "We actually doubled what we did the last Texas Constitutional Amendment Election."
According to numbers provided by Duck and the Election staff, there was a 14 percent voter turnout compared to a little over seven percent voter turnout in 2017, which was the last Texas Amendment Election.
"I really thought it was going to be another slow turnout like it is in odd years, but the voters really surprised us," Duck said.
While voter turnout can never be predicted until the polls open, one of the main factors this election were the actual amendment on the ballot that drew the attention of the voters. Locally, in addition to the amendments on the ballot, a major draw seemed to be the polling place program that allowed voters to go anywhere (in the county) and cast their vote.
"The voting centers were popular today, but we won't know the true impact until we are able to look at the bigger picture and analyze all the reports," she said.
Duck said there were a lot of new people in town who were wanting to cast their vote, but were not registered to vote. One of the main focuses, once all the votes are canvassed and this election is wrapped up completely, will be to get people registered to vote.
"The key is to get the voters who want to get registered to vote, registered 30 days before the next election," Duck said. We want to make sure everyone is registered.
There will be a mass mail-out for registered voters before the end of the year, according to Duck. Anyone who is needing to update their address is encouraged to get that done as quickly as possible so that they will be on the list to receive a new voting card.