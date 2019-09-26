Update: (Sept. 27, 2019 at 8:47 a.m.)
Update to Coronado Hills Apartments Burglary
Following the arrests of Bateman and Pittman, the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continued investigating and developed probable cause to believe that David William Huxel White/Male 39 years of age was the mastermind behind the Burglary of the Habitation and had directed Bateman and Pittman to commit the act with the intention of appropriating property for his own personal gain.
Detectives presented a probable cause affidavit to a magistrate at which time a warrant was issued for Huxel’s arrest. On the 26th of September 2019, at approximately 3:30 P.M., Huxel was arrested and also charged with Burglary of a Habitation.
Detectives have reason to believe these subjects are responsible for at least one additional Burglary within Big Spring and additional charges are expected.
Original Post (Sept. 26) - On the 26th of September 2019, at approximately 5:20 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment at 801 W. Marcy (Coronado Hills Apartments) for a Burglary in Progress.
Upon arrival officers heard the sound of glass breaking from behind the residence. Officers approached the rear of the residence and found two subjects, Edward Bateman White/Male 29 years of age and Jason Pittman White/Male 41 years of age, attempting to escape from the second story window.
Officers subsequently detained Bateman and Pittman. Officers found the home owner inside the apartment hiding under a bed. Officers also located property from within the residence had been removed and located outside of the residence prior to officers arrival.
Both Bateman and Pittman have been arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation and have been booked into the Howard County Jail.