Update:
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Statement on El Paso Shooting
AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement today following news of the shooting in El Paso:
“Texans are heartbroken over the news of the horrific shooting in El Paso. Please join Jan and I in praying for the city of El Paso, the victims, their families and their friends who have suffered an unspeakable loss today. We are also praying for our first responders, including those in the El Paso Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers who courageously deployed to end the attack and who are continuing to investigate to ensure that there is justice for this heinous crime. We remain grateful for their bravery and selflessness.”
From the AP
Official says at least 15 dead in El Paso attack EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local): 5:10 p.m.
Update from NBC News:
One suspect is said to be in custody.
From our media partners in Abilene:
An active shooter is happening in El Paso. See the below story for more details.
