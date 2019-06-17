JUNE 17, 2019 UPDATE:
On the 15th of June 2019 at approximately 5:52 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Bluebonnet in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival it was found that a Silver 2001 Ford Mustang that had been parked in the driveway was struck by two bullets. Witness’s informed officers a newer model Brown Ford F-150 was seen driving by and firing at the silver Mustang and residence.
On the 16th of June 2019 at approximately 12:35 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the 1800 block of S. Owens in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival contact was made with the residents who advised they had been sitting inside the residence when they heard shots fired outside of the residence and then observed inside of the residence where the bullets had penetrated the walls and entered the residence.
While officers were on scene of the residence in the 1800 block of S. Owens a Big Spring Police Department officer observed a suspicious silver in color 2011 Chevrolet Impala in the vicinity in the 1800 block of Virginia. The officer attempted to catch up with the vehicle as it continued to travel northbound on Virginia and then turned westbound onto E. 15th. The officer continued to catch up with the vehicle as it turned northbound onto Settles disregarding the stop sign. The officer caught up with the vehicle at the intersection of 11th and Settles and the vehicle disregarded the stop sign turning west on E. 11th Place. The officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to pull over. The officer activated the emergency siren and a pursuit was initiated. The driver continued to elude the officer and traveled to the west side of town and then back to the east side of town. During the pursuit the officer was capable of obtaining the License Plate information and a good look of the driver whom he recognized. The officer, already identifying the vehicle and the driver, determined to request a warrant for the driver for the Felony Evading in a Vehicle and not continue to pursuit of the vehicle.
The Deadly Conduct investigations have been assigned to a Criminal Investigations Division Detective and we are currently following leads. It is believed that the drive by shootings are related to one another though has not been confirmed if the subject who evaded officers is involved in the shootings.
If you have any information on these investigations you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Administrative Lieutenant Brian Gordon
