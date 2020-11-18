The Big Spring Police Department issued an update regarding the hit and run fatality on Oct. 18 involving Cynthia Martinez of Big Spring. The updated press release as follows:
Since the 18th of October 2020 the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating the hit and run death of Mrs. Cynthia Martinez. On the 17th of November 2020, at approximately 2:45 P.M. Big Spring Police Department Detectives with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division, arrested Wilson, Glen Earl White/Male 58 years of age in Corpus Christi Texas. Detectives had obtained an arrest warrant for Glen charging him with Accident Causing Death a Felony 2 offense. It is believed by Detectives that Glen was operating a 2011 Kenworth pulling a trailer when he struck Martinez on the 18th of October 2020 at approximately 6:00 A.M. and then left the scene of the accident.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time. The Big Spring Police Department continues to express condolences to the Martinez family.
Original press release on Oct. 18, 2020:
On the 18th of October 2020 at approximately 7:30 A.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the 200 block of NE 12th (south service road of Interstate 20) in reference to a major accident. Upon arrival Cynthia Martinez a Hispanic/Female 30 years of age, was found to be deceased. The preliminary investigation has indicated Martinez was traveling to work on her bicycle eastbound on the south service road of Interstate 20 when a vehicle struck her. The vehicle and driver departed the scene of the accident failing to render any aid to Martinez. State Troopers with the Department of Public Safety was notified to assist in scaling the fatality accident scene. Big Spring Police Department Detectives were notified and are investigating this criminal offense. At this time there is no further information available.
If you have any information available that could assist with this investigation please call Sgt. John Haynes at 432-264-2558. You can also leave a tip by calling CrimeStoppers (432)263-TIPS (8477) or by using the P3Tips.com software at https://www.p3tips.com/1277 . CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person involved in this case. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.