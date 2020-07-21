On July 20, 2020, at approximately 10:00 A.M., a Green in color 1994 Jeep Cherokee and a 12’ Silver single axel Tractor Supply trailer containing wood panels were reported stolen from the 1800 block of Donley. At approximately 11:20 A.M., the complainant had located his trailer and wood panels abandoned in the 900 block of E. 9th.
On the 20th of July 2020 at approximately 2:45 P.M., a Howard County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed the stolen vehicle travelling northbound in the 1200 block of N. FM 700. The deputy turned behind the vehicle and followed it to S. Anderson Rd. where the vehicle turned eastbound.
The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused at which time a pursuit was initiated. Howard County deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers pursued the vehicle on multiple roads north east of Big Spring. The vehicle entered into the city limits southbound from north Highway 87. Big Spring Police Department officers then assisted with the pursuit in an attempt to stop the driver of the stolen Jeep.
The pursuit continued through several streets in the city limits. The driver of the stolen Jeep made his way to E. FM 700 travelling northbound and turning eastbound onto the south service road of IH-20. Officers pursued the driver and stolen vehicle to Sand Springs where the driver finally crashed the stolen vehicle into a small chain length fence in the 100 block of Croze Rd.
The driver was taken into custody and was identified as Joshua Nathaniel Spivey, a white male, 24 years of age.
Spivey has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention with a vehicle and a warrant for Parole Violation original charge Possession of a Controlled Substance.