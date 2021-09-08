We need the community’s help. The animal shelter is full, all of our animals are URGENT. We haven't experienced being this full for this long for quite some time. The reality is that our space is limited, and we're seeing more and more animals brought in through animal control - either because they've been dumped, mistreated, or they're unclaimed strays.
We're doing our best to get these furry friends posted online as quickly as we can and tell you all about them in the process. Adoption fees at the shelter range from $45-$75 which covers the cost of a rabies vaccination and micro-chipping of your pet.
So, what can you do to help? This month, help us "Clear the Shelters." To see all animals available for adoption, please visit our website (https://www.mybigspring.com/162/Adopting-From-the-Shelter).
Spread the word! Tell all your friends and families to come check out our furry friends! We have tons of lovable, sweet, and adorable dogs & cats who need forever homes! Shelter hours are Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The shelter is closed on Saturday and Sunday.
If you have questions about our shelter, our animals, please reach out to us at 432-264-2372.