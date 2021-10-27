City logo

Due to utility crews working on a water line repair, Main Street from 11th Street to 12th Street will be closed to thru traffic.  Traffic will be detoured around the work zone until repairs are completed.  We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while work is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.

Managing Editor

