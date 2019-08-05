Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment. Vet Center staff use Mobile Vet Centers, 34-foot "office on wheels” equipped with satellite communications, to reach rural and underserved communities.
Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma. Services include Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.
Veterans and family members, who are not able to stop by the Mobile Vet Center, are encouraged to call the Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-WAR VETS (1.877.927.8387). This is an around-the-clock, free, confidential call center where Veterans and their families can call to talk about their military experience or any other issue they are facing in their readjustment to civilian life.
Upcoming locations near Big Spring:
Howard County
Friday, August 9, 2019, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Credit World
1611 S. Gregg Street
Big Spring, TX 79720
Martin County
Friday, August 9, 2019, 3 – 6 p.m.
Dollar General
301 E. N Front Street
Stanton, TX 79782
For more information or to schedule a visit, contact the Midland Vet Center at (432) 697-8222, located at 4400 N. Midland Dr, Suite 540, Midland, TX 79707 and open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Veterans in crisis, or friends and family concerned about one, can always connect with caring, qualified responders at VA’s Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or www.veteranscrisisline.net.
Vet Center Mission Statement:
To welcome home and honor those who served, those still serving, and their families by reaching out to them, engaging their communities and providing them with quality readjustment counseling and timely referral.