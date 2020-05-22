On Thursday, May 21, 2020, City crews continued replacing water valves in the following area:
• East 24th Street from Scurry Street to Runnels Street
As of this morning, crews are still working to complete those valve replacements. Customers will experience low water pressure and/or total water interruption until work is completed. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience while this project is completed.
Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.