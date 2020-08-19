On the 18th of August 2020 at approximately 7:38 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the 3100 blk of W. Hwy 80 in reference to a vehicle/pedestrian accident.
Upon officer’s arrival, it was discovered that a white male 61 years of age, who had been on a motorized scooter, had been struck by a motor vehicle. It was also found that the driver of the vehicle had fled the scene and had failed to stop and render aid. Big Spring Fire Department/ EMS responded and transported the victim to SMMC and then was later transferred to UMC in Lubbock due to his injuries.
A couple of hours later, Officers were dispatched to the Law Enforcement Center where contact was made with Willie Gray, black male, 22 years of age, who stated that he was the driver who had struck the pedestrian.
Upon further investigation it was determined that probable cause existed and Willie Gray was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death which is a Felony of the Third Degree. This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information available at this time.