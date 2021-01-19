On Jan. 15, 2021, at approximately 9:24 p.m., Big Spring Police Department officers and Big Spring Fire/EMS responded to the 3600 block of S. Hwy 87 due to a vehicle/pedestrian accident.
Upon arrival the pedestrian Osvaldo Lopez, a Hispanic male, 21 years of age, of Brownsville Texas, was found unresponsive and laying in the southbound lane. Big Spring Fire/EMS determined Lopez had unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
The preliminary investigation has determined that Lopez had been a passenger with Ismael Moreno in a 2019 Black Ford Mustang when Lopez and Moreno engaged in a verbal argument while traveling southbound on S. Hwy 87. Moreno pulled over on the side of the road when Lopez exited the vehicle and began to run across S. Hwy 87 and multiple lanes of traffic. Lopez was then struck by a White 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Pickup who had been traveling northbound.
The investigation also found Moreno had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and he was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. There were no charges filed on the driver of the White 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Pickup.
This incident is still being investigated by the Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and no further information is available at this time.