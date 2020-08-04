According to a report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian fatality crash occurred last Thursday in Howard County, near mile marker 188 just 9 miles east of Big Spring.
Around 10 p.m. July 30, a 1993 Chevrolet Pick-up – driven by James Baird, 46 years of age – was traveling east on the South Service Road of Interstate Highway 20 while a pedestrian, Tony Jetton, 44 years of age, was walking in the center of the roadway during a heavy rainfall. The vehicle struck Jetton as he was walking in the roadway.
At the time of the accident, the roadways were wet from the heavy rainfall. The accident was investigated by Trooper Bruce McRae, DPS Big Spring.