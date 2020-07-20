According to our media partners at KBYG, Howard County Sheriff Stan Parker said a report of a stolen vehicle was issued prior to Monday's vehicle pursuit which took Deputies, BSPD and DPS officers through Big Spring.
Early Monday afternoon, around 3 p.m., a Howard County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the vehicle on North FM 700. When the Deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. According to Sheriff Parker the Big Spring Police Department and DPS came in to assist the pursuit.
The pursuit traveled through town past the Big Spring Herald office on 8th Street east bound, eventually traveled to Birdwell Lane, down FM 700 and eventually onto the service road out by the refinery.
The pursuit eventually ended up on Walter Road and dead ended onto Croze Road where the driver – identified as Joshua Spivey by Sheriff Parker – exited the vehicle and the pursuit continued on foot.
According to Sheriff Parker, as of 4:30 p.m. Spivey was in custody and no injuries were reported from the chase.