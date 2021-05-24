According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a vehicle – train collision occurred Saturday morning at 3:30 a.m. off the South Service Road of IH-20 just seven miles east of Stanton.
A 2001 Ford F-150 driven by 56-year-old Gary T. Carr of Midland was traveling west on the south service road of IH-20, near mile marker 163. The Ford F-150 left the roadway and traveled across the grass median onto the rail road tracks where it collided with the westbound train.
Carr was pronounced at the scene of the crash.
The accident is still under investigation.