A time to honor those who served our nation. Veteran's Day 2020 is next week. With the pandemic still active and coronavirus cases increasing across the state, many of the annual events are being altered this year or cancelled.
Forsan Elementary will still hold the Veteran's Day program, but it will be recorded and aired on the district website. No community members will be allowed to attend the performance.
Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home has partnered with KBST to host a Community Wide Prayer at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. Pastor Sam Segundo and Pastor Richard will lead the community in prayer and Veteran Mike Tarpley will play Taps. The community is invited to attend in this prayer moment.
The West Texas VA will be holding a parade for the veterans on Nov. 10. On Veteran's Day the veterans in the CLC will be treated to a special cookout and receive recognition in-house.
Throughout the week, the Big Spring Herald will be recognizing local veterans. The community is encouraged to send in military service photos, along with name, branch of service and a Thank You note to be featured throughout the week. A special tribute will be featured as a wrap up to a week worth of recognition.
Email photos of a veteran you would like to honor to editor@bigspringherald.com or drop one by the Big Spring Herald office at 701 Scurry Street between 8 a.m and 5 p.m.