Howard College is focused on building careers, installing knowledge to help further one's education, and that is being extended to the Howard County youth this summer as the Virtual Kid's College is gearing up. Virtual Kids College is open for kids in 1st Grade through 4th Grade and STEM Kids for kids in 5th through 8th Grade. Registration must be completed by July 15.
According to Cindy Smith, Howard College's Director of Information and Marketing, Howard College has been hosting Kids College in some form or fashion for many years. This is the first virtual session that is taking place.
"We had to cancel Kids College in 2020 due to the pandemic, and we felt like a virtual option this Summer would be best," Smith said. "We know kids look forward to Kids College each summer ... to be active yet stay safe at the same time."
Jenee Higgins, Assistant Professor at Howard College, added, "We wanted to offer an activity for them to participate in this summer where they would have the opportunity to learn about some new subjects."
Those taking part in Kids College will learn about several areas of focus including, art, magic, fitness, horticulture, disc golf as part of the STEM program, and other games.
"Kids who take part in this program will be able to try some new activities and be able to learn more about the programs we have available at Howard College," Higgins said. "Kids College students will learn about lots of things ... will also get some cool Howard College gear in their packets."
For more information or to register, call 432-264-5131. In addition to the youth activities, enrollment is currently open for free welding and construction classes for adults. Both of these classes meet in the evening and teach the basics of each trade.