The health and safety of our patients, visitors, employees, and our communities remain our top priority at Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC). Therefore, in line with the latest guidance provided by the CDC and the Texas Department of State Health related to COVID-19, we maintain a no visitor policy with the following exceptions:
End-of-life patients:
• There may be 1 visitor at a time, limited to immediate family only
• Other visitors must remain outside the facility until rotated in
Pediatric patients:
• No more than 2 designated visitors per hospital stay
• Laboring or Post-partum patients:
• 1 designated visitor/labor partner per hospital stay
All patients who enter the hospital through available access points will be screened immediately upon arrival. Points of entrance will be limited to:
• Hospital main entrance
• Emergency Department Entrance
SMMC has taken every precaution and made the necessary preparations to care for patients in a safe, controlled and professional way. For more information on visitor policies or to stay updated with the latest information, visit www.scenicmountainmedical.org