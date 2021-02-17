EXECUTIVE ORDER ST-03
WHEREAS, On February 12, 2021, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott declared a State of Disaster for all Texas counties in response to the winter storm;
WHEREAS, On February 13, 2021, I, Mayor Shannon D. Thomason, did declare that a state of Disaster did exist for the City of Big Spring;
WHEREAS, All of the previously mentioned Disaster Declarations are currently ongoing and in full force;
NOW THEREFORE, I, Shannon D. Thomason, Mayor of the City of Big Spring, do order that:
“Citing the continuing extreme low temperatures and the ongoing danger to public health and safety, the order offering hotel rooms as WARMING CENTERS to those in need of shelter during the winter storm is hereby extended for one additional day. Those taking shelter under this program shall check out of the WARMING CENTER hotels as of scheduled check out time on Thursday, February 18th, 2021, unless further extended by the Mayor.”
SO, ORDERED and SIGNED this 17h day of February, 2021
SHANNON D. THOMASON, MAYOR