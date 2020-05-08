The local United Way is stepping up and offering a little support not only to the agencies it supports, but the community. Wash Your Hands and Fill Your Trunk will take place at Blankenship Field on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“Not only have we been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but also the extreme dip the oil prices took has affected a big part of our families,” United Way of Big Spring and Howard County Executive Director Christian Fair, said. “This is just a small way the United Way can hopefully ease some of the burden to the families in Howard County.”
The United Way members will be on hand distributing 300 care packages. Recently a Wash Your Hands t-shirt fundraiser drive was held to raise funds directed towards providing relief for the local community as the State of Texas begins to open up. In conjunction with the fundraiser, H-E-B also held a Texans Helping Texans donation drive with those funds being donated to the local chapter of United Way. The combined funds were enough to purchase the items needed for the packages that will be handed out during the drive.
Those coming to receive support will need to line up and enter on 10th street in order to keep a steady flow of traffic moving. All those attending are asked to stay in their vehicle. In order to check in participants will need to show proof of being a Howard County resident, pop your trunk or cargo area, drive thru and the groceries will be placed in your vehicle. Once you have received your care package cars will exit onto 11th Place.