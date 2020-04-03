The City of Big Spring issued the following release regarding current water customers, during this COVID-19 pandemic situation:
Realizing the fact that a great many of our residents are experiencing devastating financial hardships during the current oil price downturn and COVID-19 pandemic and recognizing the importance of water for our resident’s health, the City of Big Spring announces that the following measures will be taken by our Utilities Department:
Effective immediately, until 11:59PM on May 31, 2020, there will be NO scheduled water cutoffs, subject to the following exceptions:
• Customers under previous contract.
• Customers that have an agreement/promise to make payments by a certain date and fail to meet that deadline.
• Customers tampering with city equipment.
• Customers that are found to be in the process of stealing water.
• Customers with Finaled account status.
Water service will continue to be provided but all customer past due account balances will continue to accrue and late fees will be charged to unpaid accounts during this time. Accounts paid on time will obviously not be charged any additional fees.
For any questions or concerns please contact the City of Big Spring Water Office at 432-466-3264, 432-466-3568 or 432-466-7248.