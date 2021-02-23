The City of Big Spring and Howard County Emergency Management will be distributing bottled water today at Big Spring Fire Department Station 1 (1401 Apron Drive) from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. To assure everyone has an opportunity to get some drinking water, only one (1) case of water per vehicle will be given.
Water distribution at Fire Station 1 today
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
