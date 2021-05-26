City utility crews are working on a 12-inch leak in the Coronado subdivision. Customers in this area will have low water pressure and/or total water interruption while repairs are made. Work is ongoing and will continue until complete. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while these repairs are completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.
