Due to a disruption of a water transmission line, customers on the north and west sides of town will experience low to no water pressure while repairs are made. We appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter. If you have questions, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.
Water line repairs causing interruption, low water pressure
