The extended period of below freezing temperatures have caused several large water main breaks around the City. City crews are working diligently to make repairs and restore water service to customers. We are asking the community to be patient; crews are working as quickly as possible. Customers may experience low to no water pressure while repairs are made.
We are once again asking customers, if you do have water, PLEASE conserve water as much as you can. Limit use to ESSENTIAL USE ONLY. Water conservation is crucial at this point.
We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter. If you have questions, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.