There has been a large water main leak on the west side of Big Spring. Residents in the area from Andree Street to the I-20 Service Road will experience low to no water pressure while water lines are repaired. Utility crews will shut off water service and start repairs within the hour. We are asking the community to be patient; crews will work as quickly as possible to restore water service. We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter. If you have questions, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.
Water line repairs
- City of Big Spring
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
