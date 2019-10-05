On September 17, 2019, contractors for the City of Big Spring began the first phase of a 20” water line replacement project. Repairs began on Donley Street from East 11th Place to East 15th Street.
On October 4, 2019, crews began the second phase of the 20” water line replacement which will repair lines from East 15th Street from Donley Street to Virginia Avenue.
Residents in the work zone could possibly experience low pressure and/or total water interruption during repairs. During these times, drivers may also encounter a single lane closure where work is being performed. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while this project is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.