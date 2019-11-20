Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.