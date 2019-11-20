Beginning on November 19, 2019, the City of Big Spring will be repairing and replacing water lines on South Aylesford Street from West 8th Street to West 9th Street. Drivers are advised that there will be work crews and construction vehicles in the roadway. We ask that drivers exercise caution if you must travel in the work zone.
Residents in the vicinity of the repairs will have minimal disruptions to their water service. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while these repairs are made. Please contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501, with any questions or concerns.