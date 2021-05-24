On Monday, May 24, 2021, City contractors began working on water lines on the west side of Big Spring from Andree Street to Anna Street from West 7th to West 9th. Customers in this area will experience low to no water pressure while water lines are replaced. Water service interruption will continue tomorrow, possibly into Wednesday, May 26th as well.
We are asking the community to be patient; crews will work as quickly as possible to restore water service. We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter. If you have questions, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.