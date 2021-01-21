On January 21, 2021, there was a large water main break on the southwest side of Big Spring that will affect water service to citizens on Wasson Road past Alamesa Drive.
Customers in this area will have low water pressure and/or total water interruption while repairs are made. Work is ongoing and will continue until complete.
We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while these repairs are completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.