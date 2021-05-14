City crews are working diligently to repair a large water main break at 9th and Douglas. Customers from Martin Luther King Boulevard to the north side of town will experience low to no water pressure while repairs are underway. We are asking the community to be patient; crews are working as quickly as possible to restore water service.
We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter. If you have questions, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.