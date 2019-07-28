UPDATE ON 20" LINE REPAIR - At 8 AM Sunday morning, crews completed repairs on the 20" line and were going to start restoring water. Crews will continue to monitor the repair while water service is restored. We appreciate the community's patience while repairs were made and apologize for any inconvenience.
breaking
Water main break repairs have been completed
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
