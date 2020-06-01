Effective immediately, the temporary phone numbers used to contact the Big Spring Water Office are no longer in effect. Customers can contact the water office at the following phone numbers:
WAYS TO MAKE YOUR PAYMENT:
1. Pay online at www.mybigspring.com. Click ONLINE BILL PAY.
2. Pay via the automated phone system by calling 833-227-1752.
3. Payment can be placed in the Drop Box at 305 South Johnson. Staff checks the box daily.
4. Pay over the phone by calling the Water Office directly at the phone numbers listed above.
Water Office staff are available to assist customers Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, by phone or in the office located at 305 South Johnson Street.