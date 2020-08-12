The City of Big Spring Water Office, located at 305 Johnson Street, will be closing at 4 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020, for our quarterly pesticide application. We apologize for any inconvenience.
featured
Water Office to close at 4 p.m. Friday for pesticide application
- City of Big Spring
-
- Updated
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Annual Seal Coat project to begin Wednesday
- Big Spring Lady Steers start season 2-0 with wins over Forsan and Klondike
- Notice of meeting to vote on Tax Rate in Howard County
- Water Office to close at 4 p.m. Friday for pesticide application
- School Zone safety reminders as a new school year kicks off
- City Council meeting highlights from Aug. 11
- Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
- Steers brings physicality to field during first week of practices
Online Poll
A new school year has arrived
Students and families have the option to attend the new school year in person or online; How will your family be approaching the new school yea?
You voted:
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 18
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring’s Jocelyn Gonzales verbally commits to Sul Ross softball and volleyball
- Trayce Rodriquez takes home Area title, will advance to Championship in Dallas
- Recall petitions for Mayor Thomason certified
- N. U.S. Hwy 87 Relief Route ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday
- Two COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported
- COVID-19 Update
- Petition to recall Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason filed
- Car drives into construction hole
- SMMC 7th annual Back to School Splash going on now
- Vehicle, pedestrian crash results in one fatality