The City of Big Spring Water Office (305 S. Johnson) will close at 4:00 PM on Friday, November 6, 2020, for quarterly pesticide application. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Latest News
- Howard College Hires Women’s Basketball Coach
- Howard County Elections Update - Unofficial results
- Water office to close at 4 p.m.
- World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count
- Election 2020 update; Biden takes Michigan gaining 16 electoral votes
- Howard County Unofficial results are in; Mayor recall failed, District 5 &6 recalls pass
- Trump upholding position in Texas for Presidential Race
- Trump maintaining lead in Texas for Presidential Race
Online Poll
-
Nov 11
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Spring Police Department investigating shooting on S. Nolan
- Thursday happenings in Big Spring
- Heritage Museum offering unique gift idea - 1980s Vintage Big Spring map puzzle
- Howard County Unofficial results are in; Mayor recall failed, District 5 &6 recalls pass
- USDA Designates Howard County as Primary Natural Disaster Area
- Election 2020 UNOFFICIAL local results for the night
- Election Day - Nov. 3: 7 voting locations
- Howard County Elections Update
- Early Voting statistics
- Inmate Death at FCI Big Spring
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.