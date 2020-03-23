The City of Big Spring Water Office has relocated to the City Hall Annex located at 204 Johnson
Street. All City of Big Spring offices, including the Water Office, are currently closed to the public
and open by appointment and electronic means ONLY.
WAYS TO MAKE YOUR PAYMENT:
1. Pay online at www.mybigspring.com. Click ONLINE BILL PAY.
2. Pay via the automated phone system by calling 833-227-1752.
3. Payments with a check or money can be placed in the Drop Box at the Polly Mays Annex (501 Runnels).
Staff checks the box daily. Please do not place cash in the drop box.
4. Pay over the phone by calling 432-264-2319 or 432-264-2320.
Water Office staff are still available to assist customers by appointment and over the phone during
normal business hours. To contact the Water Office, please call 264-2319 or 264-2320. Please note
these are not the normal Water Office contact numbers.