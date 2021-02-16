Early this morning, equipment failure at the City’s Water Treatment Plant caused some of the chemical supply lines to freeze up. As a result, the plant had to be taken offline while the frozen lines replaced. During that time, we began operating off of stored water. Repairs have been made and the plant is operational again at this time.
Citizens are advised that it will take time to refill the storage tanks and delivery lines. Customers may experience low to no water pressure while this process takes place. If you do have water, we ask you to PLEASE conserve as much as you can. Limit use to ESSENTIAL USE ONLY. The more we conserve, the faster the supply will be replenished, and water service restored to everyone.
We sincerely appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter.