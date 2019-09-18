The following public service announcement was issued by the City of Big Spring:
On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, City crews will perform a valve replacement on North San Antonio Street. The following areas could possibly experience low pressure and/or total water interruption during the valve replacement:
• North 10th Street to the Big Spring State Hospital
• 1700 West I-20 to Highway 350
The valve replacement will begin at 10 p.m. and continue overnight. Repairs are expected to be completed by Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while this project is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.