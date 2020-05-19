On Thursday, May 21, 2020, City crews will continue water valve replacements in the following area that could possibly interrupt water service:
• East 24th Street from Scurry Street to Runnels Street
Customers could possibly experience low water pressure and/or total water interruption while replacements are made. Work will begin after 5:00 PM and continue until complete. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while this project is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.