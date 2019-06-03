Special Weather Statement issued June 03 at 12:20AM CDT by NWS Midland-Odessa
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...WESTERN MITCHELL...SCURRY...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...BORDEN...HOWARD...MARTIN AND EASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT...
At 1220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Post to 9 miles south of Gail to 10 miles south of Ackerly to 6 miles south of Lenorah. Movement was southeast at 45 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Big Spring, Snyder, Lamesa, Ackerly, Gail, Stanton, Coahoma, Forsan, Sand Springs, Lomax, Lenorah, Luther, Fluvanna, Colorado City Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Lake Colorado City, Westbrook, Los Ybanez and Patricia.
This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 151 and 213.