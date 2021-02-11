Coahoma ISD
No classes will take place at Coahoma ISD on Friday. In addition, The Coahoma Bulldogette playoff game with Ballinger has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Colorado City. The Bulldog district game with Crane at Coahoma is now scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. The boys JV game has been cancelled. Date and times are tentative depending on the weather.
Howard College
Howard College Big Spring, Lamesa, and SWCD will be closed Friday, 2-12-21 due to ongoing weather conditions. All face-to-face classes held on or originating from these campuses are canceled, all offices will be closed. Virtual (Zoom) and online classes will continue as scheduled.
Staff will be working virtually. The closure includes the Harold Davis Fitness Center, the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, and Howard Cottage.
Please check the college website for details and ongoing updates: www.howardcollege.edu.
Big Spring ISD
No school for BSISD on Friday - due to a scheduled professional development day for staff.
Forsan ISD
No school for Forsan ISD on Friday - due to a scheduled teacher's inservice day