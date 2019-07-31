An accident occurred Wednesday morning, near exit 187 outside of Big Spring, causing west bound traffic to be diverted off the interstate.
The accident involved a tractor-trailer traveling west bound when the truck veered off the roadway, causing west bound lanes to be shut down Wednesday morning.
According to DPS Trooper working the scene, the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to a Lubbock hospital for further treatment. The weather and roadway were clear at the time of the accident.
The accident is still under investigation.