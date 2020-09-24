This weekend, Howard County residents will have plenty of opportunities to get out and support local causes, local businesses and enjoy some cooler temperatures.
This weekend there are several events on the calendar across Howard County.
Coahoma ISD will kick off the weekend on Friday evening with Homecoming Festivities. The Homecoming Game against Merkel has been cancelled, but the festivities will still continue. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. and both sides of the stadium will be open for patrons.
Coahoma will continue festivities with the Coahoma Trade Days and City Wide Garage Sale sponsored by the Lion's Club of Coahoma. The event will be Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bikes Across Big Spring will also be held Saturday at Moss Creek Ranch with registration starting at 1 p.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. The event will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. for those gathering cards.