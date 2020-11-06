The following is a press release provided by the City of Big Spring:
To date, Howard County and Big Spring have had a total of 1,996 positive cases of COVID-19. We currently have 200 active cases and have 1,676 citizens that have recovered from COVID-19. There are 97 positive cases pending follow up investigation by DSHS.
Unfortunately, we had three COVID-19 related fatalities this week, an 88-year-old male, a 96-year-old male and a 58-year-old male. These are the 21st, 22nd and 23rd COVID-19 related deaths in our community. County and City officials extend our deepest condolences to his family members. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
County and City officials still urge community members to take every precaution to protect yourself and your family members, especially when celebrating the upcoming holidays. Please continue to practice social distancing, stay home when possible, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask while in public areas. These are all things you can do to help prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill from any respiratory illness including COVID-19.